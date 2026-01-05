The Ministry of Health & Wellness, Wellness Unit is hosting its Annual "Move Bahamas" Fun Run Walk & Health Fair. We are teaming up with the Get Up, Step Up, Bahamas National Wellness Campaign, which will be launching its 1 Million Steps challenge.
Saturday, 17th January, 2026 @ Goodman's Bay Park, 5:00AM - 11:00AM.
We will have Free Health Screenings, Free Giveaways, and Free Registration. There will be over 20 vendors participating. All ages are welcome to register.
Remember: "The Health of a Nation is the Wealth of a Nation."
