Bahamas Artist Registry
The National Artist Registry Project is the final component of the Joint SDG Fund Programme (The Bahamas & Bermuda) Building Back Equal through Innovative Financing for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment comprised of various UN agencies inclusive of UNESCO.
The Project forms a centralized database or platform that catalogs and showcases information about creatives and their works.
Register now: Bahamas Artist Registry
