ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Give Peace and Love
The world is heavy with the weight of pain,
Skies thick with smoke, hearts soaked in rain.
Each headline screams, each screen explodes
With anger, loss, and narrow roads.
We walk through days of sharpened tongues,
Of closed-off minds and loaded lungs.
A thousand ways we’ve drawn the line,
As if to hate is by design.
But here we are—awake, aware,
Still breathing in this battered air.
And in this hour, raw and real,
We face the truth we used to seal.
It starts with one: a word, a look,
A hand that gives instead of took.
It starts with turning down the fire,
Refusing fear, rejecting ire.
Give peace and love. Don’t wait for signs.
They live in us, not in the times.
In morning’s hush, in subway glare,
In every moment, anywhere.
When someone snaps, don’t snap back—
You don’t know what their soul might lack.
A smile can heal what fists can’t touch,
Compassion, even just a touch.
Hold open doors. Let others speak.
Be strong enough to still be meek.
Stand up for truth but speak it kind,
Lift up the lost, the left behind.
Pick up the phone. Forgive the past.
Don’t let your grudges be the last
Thing that defines who you become—
The world needs light, not just the drum.
Peace isn’t weak—it takes control.
To calm the storm inside your soul.
To see the hate and choose not to
Let it become a part of you.
Love is no whisper in the night.
It’s loud. It’s fierce. It holds the fight
Against indifference, greed, and pride—
It walks with others side by side.
So every day, in quiet ways,
Let’s shift the dark with brighter rays.
A nod, a note, a second glance—
Each one’s a seed, a second chance.
The change we want is not above,
It starts within—give peace and love.
No law alone can cure this ache,
It’s hearts like ours that bend and break,
Then rise again, to reach, forgive,
To show a better way to live.
Let’s be the ones who lead with grace,
Who soften edges, slow the race.
A million chances, every day—
To light the path, to clear the way.
Hate may shout loud, but love holds long.
It builds, it mends, it rights the wrong.
The world is waiting, bruised and tough—
Let’s give it hope. Let’s be enough.
Conclusion:
No single hand can shift the sky,
But joined in truth, we all can try.
So take your place, stand up, begin—
The peace we seek must start within.
Wherever life may take us through,
Give peace. Give love. In all you do.
ⒸA. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
