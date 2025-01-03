©A. Derek Catalano
Dedicated to wife Tracy.
A Good Wife is Good
A good wife is a shelter from the storm,
Her arms a haven, her touch so warm.
In her heart, a fire burns steadfast and true,
Guiding the weary, offering skies of blue.
She is the dawn breaking after the night,
A beacon of hope, a radiant light.
In her laughter, there’s music, soft and sweet,
A melody that makes life’s journey complete.
Her strength is silent, yet deeply profound,
Like roots of an oak firmly in the ground.
She weathers the tempests with quiet grace,
A gentle resolve etched upon her face.
Her words are a balm, her voice a song,
A harmony that rights every wrong.
In times of trial, she stands her ground,
A pillar of faith, her courage unbound.
She weaves a tapestry of love and care,
With threads of kindness, beyond compare.
Her hands craft meals, her heart crafts dreams,
Binding life’s fabric with tender seams.
Her eyes hold wisdom, deep as the sea,
Reflecting the person you strive to be.
In her gaze, you find a mirror of truth,
A reminder of love, a fountain of youth.
A good wife is a partner, steadfast and strong,
A coauthor of life’s unfolding song.
She listens with patience, she speaks with intent,
Her love a currency freely spent.
In her embrace, the world fades away,
Her presence alone brightens the day.
She is the rhythm, the pulse, the rhyme,
An eternal constant in the passage of time.
She is not perfect, but neither are you,
Together, you build something rare and true.
A partnership forged in respect and trust,
A bond that thrives, resilient and just.
A good wife is a gardener of the soul,
Tending to dreams, making hearts whole.
She sows compassion, reaps joy’s reward,
A testament to love, a living accord.
In the twilight of life, when shadows grow long,
Her love remains, an enduring song.
Through trials and triumphs, laughter and tears,
She stands beside you, through all the years.
A good wife is good, but she is so much more—
A lighthouse, a compass, a wide-open door.
She is the essence of life’s greatest art,
The keeper of home, the queen of the heart.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT