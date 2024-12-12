Teach the Children
I. Roots of the Islands
Teach the children of the land, where the sea kisses the shore,
Of stories whispered by the waves, of those who came before.
Let them know the shades of blue that drape their island skies,
Are stitched with the voices of ancestors who rise.
Teach them of Arawaks, of Lucayans lost and gone,
Who first called these sands home, where the sun's embrace is strong.
Speak of settlers, pirates bold, the Eleutheran's brave quest,
For freedom, faith, and dignity — a nation's sacred test.
Let them hear the Junkanoo beat, the goombay drum's refrain,
Feel the rhythm of their heritage, a joy that can’t be tamed.
Teach them the colors woven deep, the vibrant, endless thread,
Of gold for the shining sun, of black where strength is bred.
II. Teach Respect for the Sea and the Land
Teach them how to love the sea, the life beneath its veil,
The coral gardens, turtles gliding, dolphins' gentle sail.
Let them care for reefs and shores, the mangroves standing tall,
For these are sacred guardians of the islands' rise and fall.
Show them that pine forests whisper wisdom through the breeze,
That Casuarinas sway in time with the bending of the seas.
That each coconut and each palm frond, each conch upon the sand,
Holds lessons of resilience, passed by nature’s steady hand.
Teach them not to waste the gifts the land and sea bestow,
To fish with care, to till with love, and let the harvest grow.
For waters clear and islands green are blessings to defend,
Not treasures to exploit, but ones to nurture and to tend.
III. Teach the Value of Tradition
Teach the children stories told by elders' fireside glow,
Of bush medicine’s subtle craft, and wisdom they bestow.
Of soursop leaves to ease the pain, of cerasee's bitter cure,
These secrets bind them to their past and keep their spirits pure.
Let them learn the ways of dance — the Rake and Scrape's delight,
Where saws and goatskin drums unite beneath the moonlit night.
And when Junkanoo's fierce parade thunders down the street,
Let them feel the pride and power in the rhythms of their feet.
Teach them songs that line the soul, hymns of joy and praise,
Passed down through church and chapel halls, through sunlight's golden rays.
That even in the quiet hours, through hymns or whispered prayer,
Their faith is a compass, steady, and always guiding there.
IV. Teach Strength of Character
Teach the children courage, bold as the sea's relentless spray,
To rise when storms come crashing, to bend but not decay.
To stand for what is right and just, even in fierce tides,
To lead with hearts both brave and kind, and never turn aside.
Let honesty be their compass, their guide through fog and night,
Teach them that integrity is their armor and their light.
Teach them kindness, compassion’s grace, to lend a helping hand,
To lift their neighbors from despair and help them understand.
Show them how to walk with pride, but never with disdain,
For every soul upon this earth shares joy and also pain.
That riches are not measured by the money or wealth they hold,
But by the love within their hearts, and stories kindly told.
V. Teach the Legacy of Hope
Teach the children hope, like dawn’s first golden ray,
That even when the nights are long, the light will find its way.
That The Bahamas, like the stars, are steady, fierce, and true,
A constellation bright with dreams, forever breaking through.
Let them dream of futures bold, where oceans stay pristine,
Where bushes hum with life and joy, and skies are clear and clean.
Where knowledge lights the darkest path, where wisdom steers the sail,
And every child who dares to dream finds winds that never fail.
Teach them that their voices count, their visions shape the world,
That in their hands, the nation's flag of destiny’s unfurled.
Teach them they are stewards now, protectors of this land,
The legacy of island souls whose courage still withstands.
VI. Teach with Love
Teach the children with a love that echoes through the years,
A love that conquers darkness, a love that calms all fears.
For in their eyes, the future shines, bright as the island sun,
A promise wrapped in endless waves, a journey just begun.
So let us teach with open hearts, with wisdom from above,
For children are The Bahamas' soul — its future, hope, and love.