"Bahama Mix" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
It's Better In The Bahamas
Where the sky kisses the ocean’s edge,
A horizon painted in hues of gold,
The Bahamas calls with a siren’s song,
A paradise where stories unfold.
Whispers of the sea breeze through palm trees,
Swaying like dancers to nature’s tune,
Underneath a glowing Caribbean sun,
Or silver light of the tranquil moon.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where the world slows down to a gentle sway.
The water, crystal-clear and bold,
A canvas of turquoise, sapphire, and jade,
Where coral gardens weave beneath the waves,
And every shadow casts a lighter shade.
Here, the sea turtles glide with grace,
Through waters calm, as if time stood still.
Bright parrotfish dart between coral towers,
While dolphins leap with joyful thrill.
The sunlit sands stretch ivory and pure,
Soft as silk beneath bare feet,
Beaches unbroken by worry or time,
Where land and sea in harmony meet.
Pink sands of Harbour Island gleam,
As footprints wash away with the tide,
Leaving a moment, a memory, a dream,
Where the ocean and heart collide.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where dreams come true and time slips away.
From Nassau’s pulse to Exuma’s calm,
Each island tells its own sweet tale.
Pirates once roamed these shores of grace,
Their legends carried by the wind’s soft wail.
The pastel-colored homes of Eleuthera,
Glow warm against the morning sun,
While Andros weaves its mystic lore,
With blue holes deep and stories spun.
The Junkanoo drums beat loud and strong,
A celebration of heart and soul,
With every vibrant swirl of costume,
The island spirit takes its toll.
The streets alive in radiant bloom,
As rhythms fill the Bahamian night,
A dance of culture, rich and proud,
Beneath the stars, burning bright.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where life is a festival, night and day.
Taste the islands in every dish,
Conch fritters crisp and crackling hot,
A sip of sky juice or Bahama Mama,
With flavors rich, their punch a lot.
Spiced with the warmth of the island sun,
Pineapple sweet and fresh from the earth,
Seafood straight from the ocean's hand,
Each bite a celebration of birth.
From fish fry feasts in seaside shacks,
To gourmet spreads where elegance lies,
Every meal tells a story of roots,
Of island life where abundance ties.
The laughter shared, the meals enjoyed,
Bind hearts to this land of endless light,
Where every flavor paints the joy
Of Bahamian warmth, pure and bright.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where the taste of paradise fills each day.
Beneath the waves, a world divine,
Where the Andros Barrier Reef stands tall,
Second only to the Great in size,
A living wonder, an ocean’s hall.
The sharks and rays glide silently,
Guardians of this marine domain,
While vibrant fish dart through the reef,
As if the waters were their endless lane.
The Blue Holes speak of mystery,
Deep caverns where the brave explore,
Whispers of ancient underwater rivers,
And stories from the ocean floor.
From sunken ships of pirates bold,
To natural wonders that time forgot,
Each dive unveils a tale untold,
A piece of magic the sea has caught.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where beneath the surface, wonders play.
But it’s not just the sights, the sounds, the taste,
That make this place a lover’s song,
It’s the people, warm as the island sun,
Who greet each soul as they belong.
Their smiles, as bright as the dawn’s first light,
Welcome strangers with open arms,
And every laugh is a bond of heart,
A gift of spirit, a Bahamian charm.
The soul of the islands is kind and true,
Rooted deep in love and care,
Where every visitor feels at home,
As if they’ve always been right there.
In this land, you’re never alone,
The Bahamas embraces one and all,
With kindness as vast as the ocean's expanse,
And generosity that answers each call.
It’s better in the Bahamas, they say,
Where hearts are warmer than the sun’s ray.
So come, leave your worries behind,
Feel the rhythm of life in each breeze.
Let the Bahamas heal your mind,
And bring your restless soul to ease.
For here, in this Eden of sea and sky,
The world is as it was meant to be—
A place of peace, of joy, of love,
An endless horizon, wild and free.
It’s better in the Bahamas, this is true,
For paradise is waiting, just for you
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT