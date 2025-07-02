Be a Role Model
The world, a stage where every soul takes flight,
Looks up, looks out, for guiding stars of light.
Not born of fame, nor etched in marble grand,
But in the quiet kindness of a helping hand.
To be a role model is a sacred trust,
A living lesson, built on what is just.
It's not a crown, nor power to command,
But seeds of goodness scattered through the land.
It starts within, a spirit strong and true,
With values firm, in all you say and do.
Integrity, a compass in your breast,
Guiding your choices, putting truth to test.
Speak with purpose, let your words inspire,
Kindness and wisdom, setting hearts afire.
Avoid the venom of the cutting phrase,
Instead, build bridges through life's winding maze.
In every challenge, meet it with a grace,
A calm resolve that lights up every space.
Show perseverance, when the path is steep,
The quiet courage, promises to keep.
For youthful eyes are watching, keen and bright,
Absorbing patterns, learning wrong from right.
They see your laughter, and they see your tears,
Your resilience conquering all your fears.
Be mindful of the footprints that you leave,
Upon the earth, for those who still believe.
In honest effort, striving for a goal,
The strength of character that makes us whole.
Embrace humility, for none are truly wise,
Without the grace to see through others' eyes.
Admit your errors, learn and grow anew,
A testament to what we all can do.
Encourage voices, let their spirits soar,
Open the windows, and unlock the door.
To possibilities, beyond their wildest dreams,
Nurture the rivers, flowing into streams.
So stand up tall, with purpose and with might,
Shine as an example, in the fading light.
For in the gentle act, the word well-said,
A role model's legacy is truly spread.
Not seeking glory, nor the loud applause,
But living justly, by life's highest laws.
A beacon steady, through the fog and mist,
A promise whispered, lovingly, and kissed.
Be the one who listens, truly understands,
With open heart, and ever-helping hands.
A silent mentor, in a bustling crowd,
Making a difference, humble, and unbowed.
For in the tapestry of life, so vast and wide,
Your thread of influence cannot be denied.
So rise and shine, let your true self ignite,
And be a role model, with all your might.