©A. Derek Catalano
We Are All Human
We are all human, born of earth and sky,
Beneath the same vast heavens where the stars still lie.
Our hearts beat the rhythm of a universal song,
A melody of life, where we all belong.
In every land, across the mountains and seas,
We breathe the same air, swayed by the same breeze.
The color of our skin, the shape of our face,
Are threads in the tapestry of the human race.
We are all human—our blood flows the same,
Though the world around us might whisper names,
That divide and conquer, that build walls high,
Forgetting the truth: we all live, we all die.
What is a border but a line in the sand,
Drawn by hands that have forgotten the land?
What is a nation but a name we give,
To a piece of earth where we all strive to live?
Do not let fear guide the hearts of the blind,
For in the depths of difference, common ground you’ll find.
We share the same dreams, the same hopes, the same tears,
We face the same struggles, the same silent fears.
No child is born with a heart full of hate,
It’s taught in whispers—small and insidious, late.
But the heart that learns to love, that’s tender and true,
Knows no stranger’s face, no false shade of blue.
We are all human, stitched from the same cloth,
Each wrinkle a story, each scar a soft moth,
That flutters with life and rests on our skin,
No one more worthy, no one without sin.
From the rich man’s palace to the poor man’s street,
We walk on the same ground, with the same tired feet.
Your burden is mine, though it may seem far,
For we both carry the weight of who we are.
So look not with eyes that count someone’s worth,
By the hue of their skin or the place of their birth.
For deep in our veins, there’s a truth pure and clear—
We are all human, and we all belong here.
Each language spoken, each flag we raise,
Are notes in the symphony of human praise.
The song of equality hums through our veins,
Binding us together in joy and in pain.
For the lines that divide us can one day be erased,
By hands that are willing, by hearts full of grace.
We are not strangers; we are kin of the earth,
Equal in struggle, equal in worth.
No chain is unbreakable, no lie too deep,
When the seeds of justice are planted to keep,
The dream alive that all can be free,
To walk the same path with dignity.
We are all human, and that truth is profound,
It echoes in silence, it shouts without sound.
And when we remember, when love is our guide,
We’ll tear down the walls, stand tall side by side.
No longer apart by color or creed,
But united in purpose, united in need.
For we all hunger, and we all bleed,
And in the garden of life, we’re the same fragile seed.
So rise up, my brothers, my sisters, and see—
We are all branches of the same ancient tree.
Each leaf that falls, each bloom that grows,
Carries the essence of all we know.
We are all human, no more, no less,
Bound by the same dreams, longing for success.
In our shared humanity, we find our way,
Towards a brighter dawn, a more equal day.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT