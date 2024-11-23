"Call of the Moon" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Everything Is Connected
Beneath the stars, a symphony plays,
A tune as old as the dawn of days.
The earth hums low, the rivers sing,
The pulse of life in everything.
The roots of trees beneath the ground
Whisper secrets without a sound.
They speak to fungi, share the soil,
A quiet pact through years of toil.
The oceans sway to the moon's soft call,
Its tides a rhythm that binds us all.
The clouds exhale; the mountains breathe,
A cycle eternal we seldom perceive.
The bees that dart from bloom to bloom,
The wind that carries their sweet perfume,
The rain that falls, the sun that dries—
All threads in the fabric of earth and skies.
Yet here we stand, with walls so high,
Dividing lands, obscuring skies.
We draw our lines, we mark our ground,
Forgetting the ties that all surround.
The wolf does not hunt for greed alone,
The bird finds shelter in a stone.
Each creature knows its place, its part,
A harmony etched in nature’s heart.
And we, too, are made of stardust bright,
Born of the cosmos, shaped by light.
The atoms that build us, once burned in stars,
Now live in our bodies, in earth, in Mars.
Your breath is borrowed from ancient trees,
Your blood flows deep with the song of seas.
The laughter you share, the tears you weep,
Are echoes of connections vast and deep.
So why do we war, why do we divide,
When life is a river, a single tide?
Why do we close ourselves from the whole,
When unity is the world’s very soul?
Let’s be like the mycelium, vast and unseen,
Connecting the roots in a forest serene.
Let’s be like the stars that together ignite,
A constellation of infinite light.
Hold my hand, and I’ll hold yours;
Let us open wide all the doors.
For every face is a map, a story,
A fragment of this world’s glory.
The bird needs the branch, the branch needs the ground,
The ground needs the rain for life to abound.
And so do we need each other’s embrace—
No borders of language, no lines of race.
Everything is connected, a truth so profound,
In every leaf, in every sound.
The pulse of the universe beats in us all,
A reminder to rise, to answer the call.
To live in harmony, as nature intended,
To heal the fractures we have upended.
To see in each other not foe, but friend,
For the circle of life has no true end.
Let us strive to weave this sacred thread,
Among the living, the gone, the yet-unread.
For the song of the cosmos calls us home,
Together, as one, beneath the dome.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT