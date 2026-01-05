Our son Carlito's short film to be showcased in India.
Body, Space & the Cinematic Encounter
These works explore how movement is shaped by space—architectural, natural, urban, or imagined. The camera becomes a choreographic partner, revealing new relationships between body, site, and time. Here, dance film is less about documentation and more about spatial dialogue and cinematic composition.
Showcasing:
Dis Connection by Carlito Catalano (8 minutes 40 seconds)
Movements in Transition by Sudhir Ambasana and Sayli Kulkarni (8 minutes)
The Whispers of the Cage by Vaishnavi Dhore (12 minutes 28 seconds)
Ceremony of the Crows by Nikolina Nikoleski and Priyasha Bhardwaj (3 minutes 55 seconds)
Mangalore – The Sky and the Sea by Luke Sydney (4 minutes)
Apavarga by Sairam Kannan (4 minutes 13 seconds)