" Make Love, Not War" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Make Love, Not War
The world, a canvas, stained with crimson hue,
Where brother fights with brother, old wounds made new.
From distant lands, the echoes reach our ears,
Of cannons roaring, silencing our fears.
Missiles carve the sky, a fiery, fleeting arc,
While bombs descend, leaving their brutal mark.
The gun's harsh bark, a symphony of dread,
As lives are shattered, and the innocent are dead.
A whispered rumor, then a deafening roar,
New wars ignite, consuming evermore.
Yet in this darkness, hope's a fragile flame,
A quiet yearning, whispering a name.
Not conquest, power, nor the victor's pride,
But love and understanding, side by side.
To shed the armor, lay the weapons down,
To build a bridge where walls have held a town.
To seek the common ground, the shared desire,
And quell the embers of destructive fire.
For what does bloodshed truly hope to gain?
A harvest reaped of sorrow, grief, and pain.
The Earth, our haven, groans beneath the weight
Of bitter hatred, sealing mankind's fate.
A final curtain, if we fail to see,
The precipice of our own destiny.
Total destruction, a chilling, stark decree,
If war's dark shadow claims humanity.
So let us rise above the ancient feud,
Embrace the wisdom, often misconstrued.
That every soul, a universe untold,
Deserves compassion, precious as pure gold.
To learn to listen, with an open heart,
To mend the fissures, tearing us apart.
To cultivate the seeds of peace and grace,
And heal the wounds across our troubled space.
No more the drums of conflict, stark and loud,
No more the thunder, veiled in a deathly shroud.
Let wisdom guide us, not the sword or might,
And turn our faces towards the morning light.
Study war no more, let this our anthem be,
A vibrant melody for all to see.
For in the tapestry of life, intricately spun,
Make love, not war, until our journey's done.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
