"Grammy and Lil John" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
Grammy, Lil John and the Cerasee
Lil John wake up feelin' sick. The symptoms of a flu. He wasn't well enough to go to school. He probably caught it from his class mates 'cause da flu gern 'roun'.
So Lil John's parents drop him off at his Grammy Taylor house for the day and then went on their way to work and would pick him up on the way back home.
Grammy Taylor ask Lil John how he feel. He say he feel bad. He coughin', and sneezin' and could hardly breathe 'cause his nose all stuff up. She tell him sit down at the table while she cook some breakfast for him to eat.
Grammy Taylor say she got just the cure for Lil John to take first before he eat anything. Lil John start tremblin' because that meant only one thing...a cup full of the dreaded, bitter tastin' bush medicine, cerasee. OMG!
Lil John feared taking cerassee. It just tasted so terrible. How could something that tasted so bad cure anything? Well he made up his mind that he was not going to take it. Grammy Taylor would have to catch him first.
Grammy finish cook and place a plate of yellow grits in front of Lil John along with a tall plastic cup full of the cerasee bush potion and tell him "Drink dat first!"
Lil John looked at the cup of cerasee horrified and jump up from the table and break off runnin' through the house. Grammy Taylor grab one old belt hangin' up on the nail by the door and take off behind Lil John.
She chasin' him and shoutin' "Come back here boy! Come take ya medicine". She chase Lil John through the front room and almost knock over the TV. The cat sleeping on the floor pitch up and speed out through the open screen door like a flash of lightnin'. The potcake outside hear all the commotion and start barkin'.
She chase Lil John into the bedroom as he slide under the bed hidin'. Grammy Taylor tell him "You stay right there, I gone get you. You can't get away from me cause you need to take your cerassee."
She gone in the kitchen and come back with the broom and use the long handle to start pokin' Lil John out from under the bed.
Lil John crawl out and dash off again into the bathroom and try to close the door but Grammy Taylor was too fast for Lil John and stop the door from closing with her foot. She still had the old belt in her hand and give Lil John one good cut right cross his backside and tell him "March!" back to the kitchen.
Lil John start cryin' and bawlin' as he slowly walked back to the kitchen. Grammy Taylor tell him "Pick up that cerasee and drink it now!" in a forceful voice. Lil John hesitated and tell his grammy it taste so bad. She give him another cut with the belt and say if he don't drink that cerasee she gon' kill him wit the beatin'.
Slowly and reluctantly Lil John picked up the cup as he sobbed. Grammy Taylor commanded with a loud stern voice "Drink or else!" Lil John put the cup of the foul substance to his lips but paused to look at grammy one more time. Grammy shout "Don't look at me! Do what I say!"
Lil John bravely started to gulp down the whole cupful at one time because grammy say that's how you supposed to drink down cerrasse....all one time. Yuck!
After Lil John managed to finish drinking the cup of cerasee without gaggin' Grammy Taylor tell him "Now sit down and eat ya grits."
Lil John was so glad he finally was able to take the cerasee bush medicine. He believed it would work and somehow already began to feel better.
Then Grammy Taylor tell him don't be too glad too quick because he still had one more dose of cerasee to take before he go back home that evening and he gon' take it again even if she have to tie him down and pour it in his mouth.
Then when Lil John was finish eatin' the grits Grammy Taylor tell him go in the room go sleep cause she gattee go to the shop across the street to get some tobacca for her pipe because right now she need a good puff. 😊
So Lil John's parents drop him off at his Grammy Taylor house for the day and then went on their way to work and would pick him up on the way back home.
Grammy Taylor ask Lil John how he feel. He say he feel bad. He coughin', and sneezin' and could hardly breathe 'cause his nose all stuff up. She tell him sit down at the table while she cook some breakfast for him to eat.
Grammy Taylor say she got just the cure for Lil John to take first before he eat anything. Lil John start tremblin' because that meant only one thing...a cup full of the dreaded, bitter tastin' bush medicine, cerasee. OMG!
Lil John feared taking cerassee. It just tasted so terrible. How could something that tasted so bad cure anything? Well he made up his mind that he was not going to take it. Grammy Taylor would have to catch him first.
Grammy finish cook and place a plate of yellow grits in front of Lil John along with a tall plastic cup full of the cerasee bush potion and tell him "Drink dat first!"
Lil John looked at the cup of cerasee horrified and jump up from the table and break off runnin' through the house. Grammy Taylor grab one old belt hangin' up on the nail by the door and take off behind Lil John.
She chasin' him and shoutin' "Come back here boy! Come take ya medicine". She chase Lil John through the front room and almost knock over the TV. The cat sleeping on the floor pitch up and speed out through the open screen door like a flash of lightnin'. The potcake outside hear all the commotion and start barkin'.
She chase Lil John into the bedroom as he slide under the bed hidin'. Grammy Taylor tell him "You stay right there, I gone get you. You can't get away from me cause you need to take your cerassee."
She gone in the kitchen and come back with the broom and use the long handle to start pokin' Lil John out from under the bed.
Lil John crawl out and dash off again into the bathroom and try to close the door but Grammy Taylor was too fast for Lil John and stop the door from closing with her foot. She still had the old belt in her hand and give Lil John one good cut right cross his backside and tell him "March!" back to the kitchen.
Lil John start cryin' and bawlin' as he slowly walked back to the kitchen. Grammy Taylor tell him "Pick up that cerasee and drink it now!" in a forceful voice. Lil John hesitated and tell his grammy it taste so bad. She give him another cut with the belt and say if he don't drink that cerasee she gon' kill him wit the beatin'.
Slowly and reluctantly Lil John picked up the cup as he sobbed. Grammy Taylor commanded with a loud stern voice "Drink or else!" Lil John put the cup of the foul substance to his lips but paused to look at grammy one more time. Grammy shout "Don't look at me! Do what I say!"
Lil John bravely started to gulp down the whole cupful at one time because grammy say that's how you supposed to drink down cerrasse....all one time. Yuck!
After Lil John managed to finish drinking the cup of cerasee without gaggin' Grammy Taylor tell him "Now sit down and eat ya grits."
Lil John was so glad he finally was able to take the cerasee bush medicine. He believed it would work and somehow already began to feel better.
Then Grammy Taylor tell him don't be too glad too quick because he still had one more dose of cerasee to take before he go back home that evening and he gon' take it again even if she have to tie him down and pour it in his mouth.
Then when Lil John was finish eatin' the grits Grammy Taylor tell him go in the room go sleep cause she gattee go to the shop across the street to get some tobacca for her pipe because right now she need a good puff. 😊
©A. Derek Catalano (No AI)