"Health Walk" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
A Healthy Nation is a Wealthy Nation
From the pines of Abaco to Inagua’s salt-white plain,
A message echoes o’er the blue, a chorus to maintain.
For the strength of our archipelago, the power of our name,
Lies not in gold or silver hoards, but in the human frame.
A nation’s purse is empty if its people’s pulse is weak,
So let us find the vibrant life and the wellness that we seek.
The Fuel of the Islands
In a land of sun and soil, we must choose what’s on our plate,
To turn away from processed bins and change our heavy fate.
Less of the grease and salty flour, the sugars that deceive,
And more of what the Bahamian earth is ready to achieve.
Bright scarlet tomatoes, the pigeon peas and rice,
Fresh citrus from the backyard grove—a natural paradise.
We swap the soda for the well, the bottle for the glass,
Let clear, cool water be the tide through which our spirits pass.
Two liters for the thirsty soul to keep the kidneys clean,
The purest drink for island folk that the world has ever seen.
The Rhythm of the Body
Our bodies were not built for chairs or lounging in the shade,
But for the movement of the surf, for the progress we have made.
Go walk the length of Goodman’s Bay or climb the Queen’s Staircase,
Let exercise become the norm, a steady, healthy pace.
And when the orange sun descends and moonbeams start to creep,
Honor the temple of the mind with seven hours of sleep.
In silence, cells begin to mend and weary muscles grow,
Restoring all the energy the morning needs to show.
Breaking the Chains
But health is more than what we do; it’s what we cast aside,
The toxic habits and the ghosts in which we try to hide.
The cigarette that clouds the lungs and steals the breath of life,
The alcohol that numbs the soul and brings the family strife.
The heavy chains of illicit drugs that tear the fabric thin,
There is no wealth in "highs" that rot the character within.
To be a sovereign people, we must first be masters of ourselves,
And leave the poisons of the world upon the dusty shelves.
The Sanctuary of the Mind
Yet look beyond the muscle, look deeper than the bone,
For mental health is the cornerstone that sits upon the throne.
A healthy nation speaks its peace and heals its hidden scars,
It lifts the heavy, anxious heart to reach beyond the stars.
When we check upon our neighbor and we cast away the shame,
We build a resilient spirit that no hardship can ever tame.
A mind that’s clear and focused, a heart that’s light and free,
Is the greatest wealth a citizen can bring to our country.
The Harvest of Health
When the clinics are not crowded and the workers are all strong,
The productivity of the land will sing a louder song.
Less spent on the infirmary, more spent on the school,
Applying wisdom to our lives—the Golden Island Rule.
A healthy man can build a house; a healthy woman leads;
A healthy child can plant the grain that fills the nation's needs.
The GDP will follow where the vitality has gone,
As we wake together, fit and bright, to meet the coming dawn.
For a nation’s truest riches aren’t the towers in the sky,
But the sparkle in a healthy eye and the will to never die.
From the shore to the ocean, let the Bahamian people stand,
The wealthiest, the healthiest, the finest in the land.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
