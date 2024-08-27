Summer Island Vacation

Up before dawn, eyes wide with delight,
The mailboat's docked, ready to take flight.
Excited whispers as we board, so alive,
Nassau fades slowly, our summer dreams revive.
Chugging through the harbor, slow and sure,
Seagulls squawk and soar, the sea's allure.
Diesel fumes mix with salty air,
As the sun peeks out with a golden glare.
Onboard, voices murmur, stories are told,
Some rest on bunks, in cabins small and old.
A slam bam sandwich and soda in hand,
Hunger fades as the sea meets the land.
At last, the island dock comes into view,
Islanders gather, their smiles warm and true.
Family greets with hugs so tight,
The summer starts with pure delight.
To the comfy wooden house, we make our way,
Carrying bags for our island stay.
Walls lined with photos, memories of old,
Grammy’s chair rocks, stories yet untold.
Meals of peas and grits, fish fresh from the sea,
Dishes made with love, just for me.
Picking fruits with cousins under the sun,
Mangoes, coco plums, the day’s begun.
Morning trips to grandpa’s field,
Weed and clear, the soil we till.
Before the heat, we’re back, hands full,
The island’s call is powerful.
Beach days filled with laughter and glee,
Diving off docks, floating free.
Swimming the channel, collecting conch near,
The sandbank’s treasures crystal clear.
Kites fly high on the beach so wide,
Rounders played with youthful pride.
Hopscotch chalked on the road so plain,
Simple games, yet joy we gain.
Snacks at the small cornerstore, ice cream so cold,
Adventures on bikes, the settlement unfolds.
Fishing off rocks, big snappers we seek,
The tug of the line, a thrill so unique.
Bathing in a tin tub, the day’s heat shed,
Evening walks, as the sky turns red.
Graveyard games, then back to hear,
Grammy’s radio, gospel programs on the air.
Sleep creeps in, with a smile so sweet,
Dreaming of the island, the days we’ll repeat.
A Bahamian summer, pure and free,
Wishing to stay, by the endless sea.