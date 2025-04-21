"Grits in da Mornin'" - Bahamas AI Art
ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Grits in da Mornin'
Rise and shine
A new day is dawnin',
Bahamians love their
Grits in da mornin'.
Made from corn
Grin' up dead small,
Grits for da whole family
One an all.
Gatta know how to cook it
Don't rush da pot,
Wit da right amount a water
Man dat hit da spot.
Grits wit butter
Is taste da bess,
Grits make you strong
An' put hair on ya ches'.
Grits wit scramble egg
Ya can't go wrong wit grits
Cause grits will set you straight,
Jus' watch dat good shape doe
Ya might put on li'l weight.
Grits good for da country too
When da economy in da pits,
If ya wan raise da GDP
Den keep eatin' more grits.
If you wan' be brave
An' you don' wan' cower,
Eat grits in da mornin'
It'll give you da power.
Ya born eatin' grits
Don't know why or how,
One ting for sure doe
Ya een gon stop now.
You is a real Bahamian
For you dere is no other,
So hold ya head high
You is a true grits lover.
ⒸA. Derek Catalano
(No AI)