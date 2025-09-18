"Believe in Yourself" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Believe in Yourself
From humble ground, where shadows lie,
A silent promise touches the sky.
No gilded halls, no easy start,
Just a fire burning in your heart.
The world may see a lack, a void,
A path where dreams are often destroyed.
But look within, beyond the pain,
For strength resides in sun and rain.
Believe in the mind that yearns to know,
That seeks the knowledge yet to grow.
Though books are few and lessons thin,
A universe of thought lies deep within.
Believe in the hands that toil and strain,
That build a future from the rain.
For every struggle, every tear,
Is fuel for hope, and quiets fear.
Let doubt's cold whisper drift away,
A fading echo of yesterday.
Let critics speak, their voices small,
You'll rise above them, stand up tall.
For every setback, every fall,
Is just a chapter, not the end of all.
Perseverance is your guiding star,
No matter how distant, how far.
So walk the road with purpose true,
The person you become is up to you.
The finish line you're meant to cross,
Is not found in profit or in loss,
But in the faith that you hold tight,
To turn the darkness into light.
For greatness isn't born of chance,
It's forged in determination's dance.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
