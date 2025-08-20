"Achieve" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Make It Happen
The world sits still, a waiting stage,
A book with an unwritten page.
The sun, though brilliant, will not bake
The bread that hungry hands must make.
The seed, though full of life and fire,
Will not grow tall to meet the sky,
Unless you break the hardened soil
And give it water, with your toil.
For dreams don’t fall like gentle rain,
To wash away a life of pain.
They do not sprout on silent air;
They wait for someone brave to care.
The mountain stands, a stony plea,
But won't surrender to a knee.
The summit’s height, a grand ideal,
Is only conquered when it’s real.
And real it is with every step,
The breathless climb, the will to keep
Your body moving, mind so keen,
Against the things you haven’t seen.
The path ahead is not laid out;
It's made by courage, without doubt.
You are the chisel, you the stone,
The architect who builds alone.
A melody exists in thought,
A perfect song that's never caught.
The masterpiece in liquid gold
Will stay a story to be told
Unless the hand takes up the pen,
And draws the future into then.
The canvas waits, a blinding white;
It longs for shadow, depth, and light.
The silent plea of what could be,
A ship at anchor on the sea.
The wind may blow, the current pull,
But won't unfurl the sails, so full.
So rise, and with your will ignite
A beacon in the fading light.
Don't wait for fate to knock and call,
Or hope to catch you when you fall.
The path to glory, to a dream,
Is forged against the stubborn stream.
For nothing happens on its own;
The world responds to what is sown.
So seize the moment, take the lead,
And plant a hopeful, vibrant seed.
The choice is yours to make it grand,
To bring the future to your hand.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini