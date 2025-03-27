"Confident Walk" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Walk with Confidence
Walk with confidence, let your stride be bold,
Through every shadow, through every fold.
Not a step in doubt, nor a glance in fear,
But forward, steadfast, with vision clear.
The path may twist, the road may bend,
But your will is strong, and it shall not end.
You’ve known the weight of falling down,
Yet rise again, and wear your crown.
With every step, know who you are,
A light that flickers, yet still a star.
You’re more than struggles, more than tears,
More than the echo of past years.
The winds may howl, the storms may rage,
But you stand firm, a warrior on stage.
Your heart is fire, your mind a shield,
No one can break what you refuse to yield.
When doubt sneaks in, trying to creep,
Remember the mountains that you’ve steeped.
The battles fought, the lessons learned,
The lessons that fire in your soul have burned.
Walk with confidence, and let them see
The strength inside, the wild decree
That no one controls what you can be,
No force can sway your destiny.
The world may turn its back at times,
But you rise above, with mountains to climb.
With every stumble, you find your grace,
Each misstep a rhythm, an unbroken trace.
Walk with confidence, and know your worth,
You’re the storm, the sun, the earth.
There’s power in the way you stand,
For you’ve learned how to take command.
With every day, let it be clear—
You carry the weight of your own sphere.
And though the world may challenge, try,
You will walk on, beneath the sky.
Yes walk with confidence, don’t look back,
The road ahead is yours to track.
Each step is a victory, a claim, a shout,
You own the journey, no room for doubt.
So march on proud, let your spirit soar,
For confidence is what you’re here for.
And in every stride, you’ll find your way,
With confidence lighting your every day.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT