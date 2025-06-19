"Get a Good Education" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Get a Good Education
From sun-kissed shores, where turquoise waters gleam,
A future beckons, bright as any dream.
The Bahamas calls, its promise true and bold,
For tales of progress, waiting to unfold.
But how shall we build, this nation we hold dear?
With minds awakened, conquering every fear.
Get a good education, let this be our cry,
Reach for the knowledge, reaching for the sky.
The schoolhouse stands, a beacon in the day,
Where eager minds can truly find their way.
Each lesson learned, a stepping stone to climb,
To master subjects, conquering space and time.
The teacher's voice, a guide so clear and strong,
Unlocks the wisdom, where we all belong.
From mathematics, to history's grand sweep,
The seeds of greatness, in our young minds sleep.
So lean in close, absorb each whispered word,
Let every concept, truly be heard.
For good grades earned, are more than simple score,
They show the effort, that you've striven for.
A discipline built, a will to see it through,
The careful study, proving what you can do.
They open doors, to pathways yet unseen,
To higher learning, vibrant and serene.
A university's halls, a scholar's keen pursuit,
Bearing the promise, of bountiful, learned fruit.
So shun distraction, focus on the task,
Good grades in hand, behind no learned mask.
The real world waits, with challenges untold,
A complex tapestry, both new and old.
But armed with knowledge, sharp and well-defined,
You'll navigate currents, with an agile mind.
No longer swayed, by whispers in the breeze,
But making choices, with informed ease.
Intelligent citizens, we're called to be,
With critical thinking, setting our spirits free.
To question deeply, to ponder and to weigh,
To light the darkness, and brighten every day.
And with this wisdom, gained through toil and strife,
We make our mark, upon the canvas of life.
Positive contributions, we're destined to make,
For our beloved Bahamas, for goodness sake.
In science and art, in commerce and law,
In every sphere, we'll stand in awe
Of what can blossom, from a mind well-tilled,
A nation's progress, thoughtfully instilled.
To solve the problems, that hinder and bind,
With innovative spirits, one of a kind.
For the betterment of The Bahamas, let us strive,
To keep our vibrant culture, truly alive.
To build a future, strong and ever new,
Where every citizen, can see their dreams come true.
From Nassau's harbor, to every distant isle,
Let education's light, forever reconcile
Our past with future, our potential with our might,
And lead our nation, into a glorious light.
So rise up, children, youth of this fair land,
Get an education, with a book in your hand!
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
Listen to: Pomp and Circumstance
