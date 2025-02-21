"Future" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Make Way for the Youth
The river flows, the seasons turn,
The stars still shine, the fires burn.
Time does not pause, nor does it wait,
For all must yield to changing fate.
The aged hands that built the way,
Have shaped the world we see today.
But wisdom speaks, so clear, so true:
Make way, make way, the youth are due!
The elders stood, both wise and strong,
They fought for justice, righted wrongs.
Their voices echoed through the years,
Their strength dissolved so many fears.
But time moves on, the wheel must spin,
New voices rise, fresh minds begin.
The knowledge passed, the lessons taught,
Shall not be wasted, nor be forgot.
Train them well, those eager minds,
Sharpened keen like tempered knives.
For they shall carve a future bright,
A dawn of hope, a guiding light.
Do not withhold what they must know,
Lend them the tools to thrive and grow.
Give them wisdom, give them trust,
For lead they will, and lead they must.
The youth arise with steady hands,
To craft new dreams, to shape new lands.
Not bound by chains of days gone by,
But reaching forth toward the sky.
They see the world with clearer sight,
Unchained by fear, emboldened right.
They bring fresh hope, new dreams untold,
With minds so sharp and hearts so bold.
Resist not change, for all must bow,
The elders then, the young ones now.
Do not let pride obscure the way,
Lest wisdom’s gift should waste, decay.
For each great age must learn to yield,
To plant new seeds within the field.
A throne unshared will rot and fade,
A path untended grows decayed.
So teach them well, then step aside,
And watch with joy, not fear nor pride.
The torch you bore must change its hands,
A blazing trail through shifting sands.
You were the past, they are the now,
So let them rise, fulfill their vow.
With gratitude and love embrace,
The dawn of youth, a strong new race.
For leaders young will shape the earth,
With visions new and boundless worth.
They stand prepared, they rise anew,
They take the helm, their course is true.
So elders, guide, but do not cling,
For change is life, the ever-spring.
With open hearts and spirits bright,
Make way for youth, and trust their light.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
