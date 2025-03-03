Don't Stop Now
When the road is rough and the skies turn gray,
When your strength feels gone and hope drifts away,
When the weight of the world bears down on your back,
And the courage you carried starts showing a crack—
Don't stop now.
When the voices of doubt whisper close to your ear,
Telling you failure is all that is near,
When the path twists sharp and the climb feels steep,
And the summit above seems impossibly deep—
Don't stop now.
For the storms will pass and the winds will die,
The clouds will break to reveal the sky.
Every stumble, each scar, each tear that you weep,
Is proof of the battles you dared to keep.
Don't stop now.
Remember the fire that once lit your soul,
The dreams that still whisper, the ultimate goal.
The echoes of struggle are not in vain,
They are bricks in the bridge that carries your pain.
Don't stop now.
Every champion faltered, every hero fell,
Before they could rise with a tale to tell.
The road to triumph is never straight,
But forged in the fires of challenge and fate.
Don't stop now.
Push through the dark and trust in the light,
One step forward, no end in sight.
Your strength is greater than you may believe,
Your story still waiting to be achieved.
Don't stop now.
The finish line waits beyond your fear,
The goal you chase is almost here.
So grit your teeth and take that vow—
To rise, to fight, to never bow.
Don't stop now.