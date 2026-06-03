Take My Hand - Suicide Prevention & Awareness

Take My Hand is FREE Group Therapy sessions for those who have survived suicide attempts, loved ones who are left mourning a loss to suicide and for those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.
You are not alone.
This is a safe space to share or just listen to others and to gain support and a community in a beautiful way. Come as you are and bring a friend or family member along.
We look forward to giving you a Warm Welcome
Starting this Saturday
6pm-8pm
The Healing Hub @ice_bahamas (which is across from BTVI)
Related article: Report on Suicide in The Bahamas