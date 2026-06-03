Cerasee (Momordica charantia) in The Bahamas: A Comprehensive Study

Cerasee produces small but attractive flowers.
Flower characteristics:
- Bright yellow color
- Five petals
- Approximately 1–2 inches wide
- Male and female flowers occur separately on the same plant
- Bloom throughout the warm growing season
The flowers attract:
- Bees
- Butterflies
- Other pollinating insects
After pollination, fruits begin developing rapidly.
Fruit Description
The fruit is perhaps the most distinctive part of the plant.
Appearance
Young fruit:
- Green
- Warty or bumpy surface
- Elongated shape
Mature fruit:
- Turns yellow or orange
- Splits open naturally
- Reveals bright red seed coverings
Size
Fruit typically measures:
- 2–8 inches long
- 1–3 inches wide
When fully ripe, the fruit opens into three sections exposing its seeds.
Can the Fruit Be Eaten?
Yes.
The fruit is edible. It consist of a red, velvety, sweet skin over a small, flattish seed that you spit out.
In The Bahamas
Many people do not eat cerasee fruit regularly. Instead, the vine is primarily used medicinally.
Nutritional Value
The fruit contains:
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin A
- Potassium
- Iron
- Fiber
- Antioxidants
Many people consider it healthy.
Traditional Bahamian Bush Medicine
Cerasee occupies a special place in Bahamian traditional medicine.
Older generations often regarded it as a "blood purifier" and a general cleansing remedy.
Traditional beliefs hold that periodic consumption helps:
- Cleanse the body
- Improve digestion
- Promote healthy skin
- Maintain overall wellness
Cerasee tea is among the most commonly prepared bush medicines throughout the islands.
Preparation of Cerasee Tea
Traditional Method
The most common preparation involves the leaves and young vines.
Steps:
- Harvest fresh leaves and tendrils.
- Wash thoroughly.
- Place in a pot of water.
- Boil for 10–15 minutes.
- Allow to steep.
- Strain the liquid.
- Drink warm or cooled.
The resulting tea is intensely bitter.
Many Bahamians add:
- Honey
- Sugar
- Lime juice
to make it more palatable.
Dried Preparations
Leaves may also be:
- Dried in the shade
- Stored for future use
- Brewed like herbal tea
Traditional Uses in Bahamian Folk Medicine
For generations, cerasee has been used to address numerous ailments.
Digestive Complaints
Traditionally used for:
- Indigestion
- Stomach discomfort
- Constipation
- Intestinal sluggishness
Many people drink cerasee tea after periods of overeating.
Skin Conditions
One of the most common traditional uses.
Applied or consumed for:
- Rashes
- Pimples
- Acne
- Eczema-like conditions
- Itching
Traditional healers often believed that skin problems reflected "impurities in the blood."
Fever and Colds
Cerasee tea has historically been consumed during:
- Colds
- Flu-like illnesses
- Feverish conditions
Many households prepared a strong tea when family members became ill.
Intestinal Parasites
Historically, cerasee was used as a folk remedy against intestinal worms.
Although modern antiparasitic medications are more reliable, this remains one of the traditional uses frequently mentioned by older Bahamians.
Diabetes
One of the most researched uses of Momordica charantia worldwide involves blood sugar management.
Traditional practitioners have long used cerasee preparations for individuals with elevated blood sugar.
However, cerasee should not replace prescribed diabetes treatment, and people taking diabetes medications should use caution because blood sugar could potentially fall too low.
Blood Cleansing
The phrase "cleaning the blood" is common in Caribbean folk medicine.
While not a scientific medical term, it traditionally refers to:
- Improving digestion
- Supporting liver function
- Promoting healthy skin
- General detoxification
This remains one of the most culturally important reasons Bahamians drink cerasee tea.
Scientific Research
Modern studies have identified numerous compounds within Momordica charantia, including:
- Charantin
- Momordicin
- Polypeptide-P
- Flavonoids
- Phenolic compounds
Research suggests possible:
- Antioxidant activity
- Anti-inflammatory effects
- Antimicrobial activity
- Blood sugar-lowering properties
However, many traditional claims require further scientific investigation.
Safety Considerations
Although widely used, cerasee should be consumed responsibly.
Potential concerns include:
- Excessive bitterness causing stomach upset
- Possible lowering of blood sugar
- Interaction with diabetes medications
- Possible effects during pregnancy
Pregnant women are generally advised to consult healthcare professionals before consuming medicinal quantities of cerasee.
As with all bush medicines, moderation is important.
Ecological Importance
Cerasee contributes to local ecosystems by:
- Providing nectar for pollinators
- Offering food for insects
- Producing fruit eaten by birds
- Helping support biodiversity
Birds assist in spreading seeds throughout the Bahamian islands.
Cultural Significance in The Bahamas
Cerasee represents more than just a medicinal plant.
It is part of Bahamian cultural heritage and traditional knowledge passed down through generations.
Many Bahamians remember:
- Parents preparing cerasee tea
- Grandparents recommending it for illnesses
- Bush medicine traditions in family gardens
- Gathering vines from roadsides and fields
The plant remains a symbol of self-reliance and traditional healing practices.
Conclusion
Cerasee (Momordica charantia) is one of the most important medicinal plants found throughout The Bahamas. This vigorous climbing vine grows readily in fields, roadsides, fences, and bushy areas across the archipelago. Its deeply lobed leaves, yellow flowers, and distinctive warty fruits make it easy to recognize.
Although the fruit is edible and widely consumed as a vegetable in many countries, Bahamians primarily value cerasee for its use as bush medicine. Traditionally prepared as a bitter tea from the leaves and tendrils, it has long been used for digestive complaints, skin disorders, colds, fevers, intestinal parasites, blood-sugar management, and general wellness. While modern scientific research supports some of its medicinal potential, many traditional uses remain based on generations of cultural experience.
Today, cerasee continues to occupy a respected place in Bahamian folk medicine, representing an enduring connection between the people of The Bahamas and the natural healing resources of their islands.