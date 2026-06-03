Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Cerasee (Momordica charantia) in The Bahamas: A Comprehensive Study

 
Cerasee vine on white Lattice

"Cerasee on Lattice" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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Cerasee (Momordica charantia) in The Bahamas: A Comprehensive Study

 

Introduction

Cerasee is one of the most widely recognized and commonly used medicinal plants in The Bahamas and throughout the Caribbean. For generations, Bahamians have relied on cerasee tea as a traditional bush medicine for a variety of ailments, from digestive complaints to skin conditions. The plant is deeply rooted in Bahamian folk medicine and remains popular today despite the availability of modern pharmaceuticals.

Known scientifically as Momordica charantia, cerasee belongs to the cucumber family (Cucurbitaceae). It is also known internationally as bitter melon, bitter gourd, balsam pear, and karela. While cultivated as a vegetable in many parts of Asia, in The Bahamas it is primarily valued for its medicinal properties.

Origin and Distribution

Cerasee is believed to have originated in tropical regions of Asia and Africa but has become naturalized throughout much of the tropical and subtropical world.

Today it can be found in:

  • The Bahamas
  • Jamaica
  • Cuba
  • Haiti
  • Dominican Republic
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Barbados
  • Central America
  • South America
  • Africa
  • India
  • China
  • Southeast Asia
  • Southern United States

Distribution in The Bahamas

Throughout The Bahamas, cerasee grows abundantly on:

  • Vacant lots
  • Roadsides
  • Fence lines
  • Bushy thickets
  • Farm edges
  • Gardens
  • Abandoned properties
  • Coastal scrublands

The warm climate, abundant sunshine, and seasonal rainfall of The Bahamas provide ideal growing conditions. It is especially common on islands such as:

  • New Providence
  • Grand Bahama
  • Andros
  • Eleuthera
  • Abaco Islands
  • Exuma

Because birds readily disperse its seeds, the plant often appears naturally without deliberate planting.

Botanical Description

 

Growth Habit

Cerasee is a fast-growing annual climbing vine.

Characteristics include:

  • Thin, trailing tendrils
  • Extensive branching
  • Climbing tendrils
  • Rapid growth during warm weather
  • Ability to cover shrubs, fences, and small trees

The vine commonly grows between 6 and 20 feet (2–6 meters) long.

Leaves

The leaves are among the plant's most recognizable features.

Characteristics:

  • Bright to dark green
  • Deeply lobed
  • Five to seven distinct segments
  • Soft texture
  • Alternate arrangement along tendrils

The leaves emit a slightly bitter odor when crushed.

Most Bahamian medicinal preparations utilize the leaves and tendrils.

Flowers

 
Yellow Cerasee Flower with Ants and vine

"Cerasee Flower with Ants" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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Cerasee produces small but attractive flowers.

Flower characteristics:

  • Bright yellow color
  • Five petals
  • Approximately 1–2 inches wide
  • Male and female flowers occur separately on the same plant
  • Bloom throughout the warm growing season

The flowers attract:

  • Bees
  • Butterflies
  • Other pollinating insects

After pollination, fruits begin developing rapidly.

Fruit Description

  
Cerasee Fruit on vine on chain-link fence

"Cerasee Fruit" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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The fruit is perhaps the most distinctive part of the plant.

Appearance

Young fruit:

  • Green
  • Warty or bumpy surface
  • Elongated shape

Mature fruit:

  • Turns yellow or orange
  • Splits open naturally
  • Reveals bright red seed coverings

Size

Fruit typically measures:

  • 2–8 inches long
  • 1–3 inches wide

When fully ripe, the fruit opens into three sections exposing its seeds.

Can the Fruit Be Eaten?

Yes.

The fruit is edible. It consist of a red, velvety, sweet skin over a small, flattish seed that you spit out.

In The Bahamas

Many people do not eat cerasee fruit regularly. Instead, the vine is primarily used medicinally.

Nutritional Value

The fruit contains:

  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin A
  • Potassium
  • Iron
  • Fiber
  • Antioxidants

Many people consider it healthy.

Traditional Bahamian Bush Medicine

Cerasee occupies a special place in Bahamian traditional medicine.

Older generations often regarded it as a "blood purifier" and a general cleansing remedy.

Traditional beliefs hold that periodic consumption helps:

  • Cleanse the body
  • Improve digestion
  • Promote healthy skin
  • Maintain overall wellness

Cerasee tea is among the most commonly prepared bush medicines throughout the islands.

Preparation of Cerasee Tea

Traditional Method

The most common preparation involves the leaves and young vines.

Steps:

  1. Harvest fresh leaves and tendrils.
  2. Wash thoroughly.
  3. Place in a pot of water.
  4. Boil for 10–15 minutes.
  5. Allow to steep.
  6. Strain the liquid.
  7. Drink warm or cooled.

The resulting tea is intensely bitter.

Many Bahamians add:

  • Honey
  • Sugar
  • Lime juice

to make it more palatable.

Dried Preparations

Leaves may also be:

  • Dried in the shade
  • Stored for future use
  • Brewed like herbal tea

Traditional Uses in Bahamian Folk Medicine

For generations, cerasee has been used to address numerous ailments.

Digestive Complaints

Traditionally used for:

  • Indigestion
  • Stomach discomfort
  • Constipation
  • Intestinal sluggishness

Many people drink cerasee tea after periods of overeating.

Skin Conditions

One of the most common traditional uses.

Applied or consumed for:

  • Rashes
  • Pimples
  • Acne
  • Eczema-like conditions
  • Itching

Traditional healers often believed that skin problems reflected "impurities in the blood."

Fever and Colds

Cerasee tea has historically been consumed during:

  • Colds
  • Flu-like illnesses
  • Feverish conditions

Many households prepared a strong tea when family members became ill.

Intestinal Parasites

Historically, cerasee was used as a folk remedy against intestinal worms.

Although modern antiparasitic medications are more reliable, this remains one of the traditional uses frequently mentioned by older Bahamians.

Diabetes

One of the most researched uses of Momordica charantia worldwide involves blood sugar management.

Traditional practitioners have long used cerasee preparations for individuals with elevated blood sugar.

However, cerasee should not replace prescribed diabetes treatment, and people taking diabetes medications should use caution because blood sugar could potentially fall too low.

Blood Cleansing

The phrase "cleaning the blood" is common in Caribbean folk medicine.

While not a scientific medical term, it traditionally refers to:

  • Improving digestion
  • Supporting liver function
  • Promoting healthy skin
  • General detoxification

This remains one of the most culturally important reasons Bahamians drink cerasee tea.

Scientific Research

Modern studies have identified numerous compounds within Momordica charantia, including:

  • Charantin
  • Momordicin
  • Polypeptide-P
  • Flavonoids
  • Phenolic compounds

Research suggests possible:

  • Antioxidant activity
  • Anti-inflammatory effects
  • Antimicrobial activity
  • Blood sugar-lowering properties

However, many traditional claims require further scientific investigation.

Safety Considerations

Although widely used, cerasee should be consumed responsibly.

Potential concerns include:

  • Excessive bitterness causing stomach upset
  • Possible lowering of blood sugar
  • Interaction with diabetes medications
  • Possible effects during pregnancy

Pregnant women are generally advised to consult healthcare professionals before consuming medicinal quantities of cerasee.

As with all bush medicines, moderation is important.

Ecological Importance 


Cerasee Field

"Cerasee Field" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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Cerasee contributes to local ecosystems by:

  • Providing nectar for pollinators
  • Offering food for insects
  • Producing fruit eaten by birds
  • Helping support biodiversity

Birds assist in spreading seeds throughout the Bahamian islands.

Cultural Significance in The Bahamas

Cerasee represents more than just a medicinal plant.

It is part of Bahamian cultural heritage and traditional knowledge passed down through generations.

Many Bahamians remember:

  • Parents preparing cerasee tea
  • Grandparents recommending it for illnesses
  • Bush medicine traditions in family gardens
  • Gathering vines from roadsides and fields

The plant remains a symbol of self-reliance and traditional healing practices.

Conclusion

Cerasee (Momordica charantia) is one of the most important medicinal plants found throughout The Bahamas. This vigorous climbing vine grows readily in fields, roadsides, fences, and bushy areas across the archipelago. Its deeply lobed leaves, yellow flowers, and distinctive warty fruits make it easy to recognize.

Although the fruit is edible and widely consumed as a vegetable in many countries, Bahamians primarily value cerasee for its use as bush medicine. Traditionally prepared as a bitter tea from the leaves and tendrils, it has long been used for digestive complaints, skin disorders, colds, fevers, intestinal parasites, blood-sugar management, and general wellness. While modern scientific research supports some of its medicinal potential, many traditional uses remain based on generations of cultural experience.

Today, cerasee continues to occupy a respected place in Bahamian folk medicine, representing an enduring connection between the people of The Bahamas and the natural healing resources of their islands.

 
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