Wednesday, April 15, 2026

National Parks Day

 
National Parks Day

Celebrate nature, culture, and community this National Parks Day with Bahamas National Trust at the beautiful Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve!

Join us Saturday April 18th from 8:00AM –3:00PM for a day filled with fun for the whole family: art, music, birding, bush tea, kids activities, and more.

FREE ENTRY

National Parks Day Schedule:
Yoga - 10:00am
Kids Corner - 10:00am to 2:30pm
Kirtland Warbler Science Fair - 11:00am to 12:30pm
Guided Nature Walks - 1:00pm to 2:30pm
Bush Tea Station: 11:00am (while Supplies Last)

Don’t miss this chance to connect with the natural beauty of The Bahamas!

#BNT #NationalParksDay 
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