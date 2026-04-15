Celebrate nature, culture, and community this National Parks Day with Bahamas National Trust at the beautiful Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve!
Join us Saturday April 18th from 8:00AM –3:00PM for a day filled with fun for the whole family: art, music, birding, bush tea, kids activities, and more.
FREE ENTRY
National Parks Day Schedule:
Yoga - 10:00am
Kids Corner - 10:00am to 2:30pm
Kirtland Warbler Science Fair - 11:00am to 12:30pm
Guided Nature Walks - 1:00pm to 2:30pm
Bush Tea Station: 11:00am (while Supplies Last)
Don’t miss this chance to connect with the natural beauty of The Bahamas!
Join us Saturday April 18th from 8:00AM –3:00PM for a day filled with fun for the whole family: art, music, birding, bush tea, kids activities, and more.
FREE ENTRY
National Parks Day Schedule:
Yoga - 10:00am
Kids Corner - 10:00am to 2:30pm
Kirtland Warbler Science Fair - 11:00am to 12:30pm
Guided Nature Walks - 1:00pm to 2:30pm
Bush Tea Station: 11:00am (while Supplies Last)
Don’t miss this chance to connect with the natural beauty of The Bahamas!
#BNT #NationalParksDay