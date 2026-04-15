"The Winner Loser" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
I Won the Lotto but Now I'm Broke
The Golden Ticket
The ticket sat upon the dash, a slip of yellow hue,
I didn’t think the numbers picked would actually come through.
But then the draw began at ten, the spheres began to roll,
And every digit matched my own, ignite my very soul!
I screamed so loud the neighbors knocked, I danced upon the floor,
A hundred million dollars—maybe even a little more.
I quit my job with zero grace, I tossed the boss my keys,
I’m headed for the tropics now, to catch a salty breeze.
The Rush of Gold
The bank account was overflowing, zeros in a line,
I bought a watch of solid gold that made the sunlight shine.
A mansion on a grassy hill with twenty-seven rooms,
And gardens filled with exotic plants and rare, expensive blooms.
I bought a fleet of Italian cars that roar like mountain cats,
I filled my closets up with silks and designer shoes and hats.
The "friends" I hadn't seen in years came knocking at my gate,
I bought them dinners, drinks, and trips—I thought the life was great.
The Downward Slide
But money has a funny way of melting in the sun,
When every day is "treat yourself" and everything is fun.
I didn’t check the balance sheets, I didn't track the flow,
I thought the well would never dry, I didn't want to know.
The taxes came, the lawsuits bloomed, the cousins asked for loans,
The mansion started crumbling down, I heard it in its bones.
A million here for "business deals" that turned to dust and air,
A million there for parties held with people who didn't care.
The Empty Vault
I woke up on a Tuesday with a letter from the bank,
The ship I thought was unsinkable had finally, truly sank.
The cars were towed, the power cut, the "friends" had fled the scene,
I stood within my empty hall, wondering where I’d been.
The gold was gone, the silk was torn, the silence was a weight,
I realized far too late that greed had sealed my bitter fate.
From private jets to city bus, from steak to canned-meat stew,
I won the lotto, yes it's true, but now I'm broke and blue.
The Lesson Learned
If I could turn the clock's cold hand and stand back at the start,
I’d listen to my logical mind instead of my greedy heart.
I’d hire a man with a steady hand to watch the ledger book,
And give the "get-rich-quick" brigade a very stern, cold look.
I’d set aside a mountain high in bonds and steady stocks,
To keep my future safe and sound and guarded by the locks.
I’d live a life of comfort, sure, but keep the spending low,
And let the interest pile up high so wealth could truly grow.
The Final Word
So if you find that golden prize, don't lose your steady head,
Don't paint the town in vibrant gold or paint the ledger red.
Invest the bulk, protect the rest, and give a little back,
But keep your feet upon the ground and stay upon the track.
For riches are a fickle flame that flickers in the night,
Unless you feed them slowly, they will vanish from your sight.
I lost it all to learn the truth, a heavy price to pay:
It’s not about what you can spend, but what you stow away.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini