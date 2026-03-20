The Bahamas National Youth Choir Annual Concert
Forget what you know. The iconic mainstage at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts is reopening in the month of March 26th, and it’s bringing a new era of sound with it. This isn’t just a reopening; it’s a cultural reset, headlined by The Bahamas National Youth Choir like you have never heard them before.
We listened. You loved the energy and the pride, but you were tired of the same old songs. So during the closure, we went back to the lab.
“This concert is totally outside of the box,” promises Dexter Fernander, Director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir. “We’ve ripped up the old playlist. We’re hitting the stage with brand-new choral arrangements and live band instrumentation by some of the finest musicians in The Bahamas.”
Gone are the yearly repeats. The 2026 concert season is a vibrant fusion, featuring revised arrangements of both local folk classics and international folk tunes, all reimagined for a modern audience. It’s the soul you love, amplified with a fresh, dynamic energy that matches the newly restored venue.
The reopening of the Winston V. Saunders Theatre marks more than a return—it’s the revival of the island’s creative heartbeat. And we’re kicking it off with a sound that’s been redesigned, from the ground up, for you.
The Dundas mainstage is back. Are you ready?
March 26 – 28, 2026 | Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts | Tickets on sale now. This will sell out.
We listened. You loved the energy and the pride, but you were tired of the same old songs. So during the closure, we went back to the lab.
“This concert is totally outside of the box,” promises Dexter Fernander, Director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir. “We’ve ripped up the old playlist. We’re hitting the stage with brand-new choral arrangements and live band instrumentation by some of the finest musicians in The Bahamas.”
Gone are the yearly repeats. The 2026 concert season is a vibrant fusion, featuring revised arrangements of both local folk classics and international folk tunes, all reimagined for a modern audience. It’s the soul you love, amplified with a fresh, dynamic energy that matches the newly restored venue.
The reopening of the Winston V. Saunders Theatre marks more than a return—it’s the revival of the island’s creative heartbeat. And we’re kicking it off with a sound that’s been redesigned, from the ground up, for you.
The Dundas mainstage is back. Are you ready?
March 26 – 28, 2026 | Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts | Tickets on sale now. This will sell out.