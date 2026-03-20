Art in Bloom Returns to The Bahamas This Saturday
The “Art in Bloom” festival is set to transform the lush grounds of the Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve in Eleuthera, Bahamas, into a vibrant gallery of culture and color this Saturday, March 21. Originally known as “Art in the Park,” this annual spring fundraiser is hosted by The Bahamas National Trust and serves as a premier showcase for the island’s unique intersection of natural beauty and human creativity. Visitors can expect to wander through 25 acres of indigenous flora while discovering a diverse array of works from local painters, sculptors, and craftspeople.
Beyond the visual arts, the festival offers a full sensory immersion into Bahamian heritage. The day is traditionally packed with live musical performances ranging from soulful island rhythms to high-energy entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere for all ages. Foodies will find plenty to celebrate as well, with vendors serving up “down home” native delicacies and refreshing beverages, ensuring that the culinary arts are just as well-represented as the traditional ones.
Attending the event is more than just a weekend outing; it is a direct contribution to the conservation of The Bahamas’ natural environment. Proceeds from the festival support the Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve’s mission to protect the island’s biodiversity and provide educational programs for the community. Whether you are looking to purchase a one-of-a-kind souvenir or simply enjoy a day of “edible art” and tropical scenery, Art in Bloom offers a unique opportunity to experience the heart of Eleuthera’s thriving creative scene.
Courtesy of Rock the City