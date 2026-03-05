Religious Songs and Drums in the Bahamas - Various Artists
In this collection of Religious Songs and Drums in the Bahamas, Marshall Stearns demonstrates the strong external influences on Bahamian music and culture. The religious music by the Baptist-Methodist Group and the Congregation of the Church of God suggest a certain influence of American gospel music, while the drumming of the “Ring Game,” “Heel and Toe Polka,” and “Jumping Dance” indicate a continuance of African drumming traditions with the scraping element of a saw, unique to Bahamian “rake ‘n’ scrape” music.