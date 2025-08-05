I Don't Like Rum - Update

I wrote this song 20 years ago. Then I created some music for it. It was originally a MIDI file but I finally got around to converting it to a WAV file which was needed for my video editor. It's done in the Rake 'n' Scrape style of The Bahamas. Enjoy.
I Don't Like RumRake 'n' Scrape song
(chorus)
I don't like rum, but rum like me,
It stick on me like a dog wit’ a flea
Listen to me people, now can’t you see
I don't like rum, but boy rum like me
It stick on me like a dog wit’ a flea
Listen to me people, now can’t you see
I don't like rum, but boy rum like me
I bin drinkin' rum for a long, long time
I drink so much rum, ya know it mus' be a crime
I was da smartest man in da whole country
Now I can' t'ink straight because, rum like me
Before I go to sleep, I take two shot or t’ree
I drink it erry mornin’ for my cup a tea
I use to work so hard, makin’ plenty money
Nah I can’ keep a job because, rum like me
Before I go to sleep, I take two shot or t’ree
I drink it erry mornin’ for my cup a tea
I use to work so hard, makin’ plenty money
Nah I can’ keep a job because, rum like me
(chorus)
I hang out by da bar, scrappin’ all day long
Hustlin' rum money, for a drink real strong
When people look at me, dey don't like
what dey see
I say I look like dis because, rum like me
Hustlin' rum money, for a drink real strong
When people look at me, dey don't like
what dey see
I say I look like dis because, rum like me
I see my bar room friend, wit a bottle a rum
He walk right up to me, an’ say if I wan’ some
I cross my heart and tell him very honestly
I don’t like rum, but boy rum like me
(chorus)
Staggerin’ dan da road, ya know I don't live far
I fall down twice, an’ mos’ get lick wit’ car
Da driver put on brakes, an’ man I had ta flee
He say I don't like my life, but boy rum like me
Staggerin’ dan da road, ya know I don't live far
I fall down twice, an’ mos’ get lick wit’ car
Da driver put on brakes, an’ man I had ta flee
He say I don't like my life, but boy rum like me
I back home nah, an’ I take a seat
I look at da grits, but I een wan’ eat
I wish I had a woman, who I could marry
But I can’ like no woman, only rum like me
I look at da grits, but I een wan’ eat
I wish I had a woman, who I could marry
But I can’ like no woman, only rum like me
(chorus)
I try ta go ta sleep, but it so scary
I seein' little creatures, ‘cause I gat DTs
Thru da winda booga-man, under ‘neat’ one tree
Dis is how I live because, rum like me
I try ta go ta sleep, but it so scary
I seein' little creatures, ‘cause I gat DTs
Thru da winda booga-man, under ‘neat’ one tree
Dis is how I live because, rum like me
Again dis mornin’, I say Lord no more
Den I drink my rum tea, an’ I hit da door
No care in da worl’, no responsibility
But I een really free because, rum like me
(chorus)
Rum is very dangerous, in are country
We need ta ban da rum, it killin’ all a we
But da leaders and da people, jess can’ agree
‘Cause rum like dem, jess how rum like me
Rum is very dangerous, in are country
We need ta ban da rum, it killin’ all a we
But da leaders and da people, jess can’ agree
‘Cause rum like dem, jess how rum like me
(chorus)
derek catalano (c)2005. (No AI)
