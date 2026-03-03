Forward, Upward, Onward, Together
An Ode to the Bahamian Spirit
In the heart of the Lucayan sea, where the turquoise waters roll,
There lives a mantra etched in gold, the heartbeat of a soul.
Not merely words upon a crest, or ink on parchment dried,
But a sacred vow of unity, a nation’s source of pride.
Four pillars hold the ceiling high above our island home,
From the pine forests of Abaco to the Inagua’s salt-white foam.
Forward is the steady beat, the drum within the breast,
The refusal to be stagnant or to settle for the rest.
It is the stride of progress since the dawn of '73,
A sovereign people breaking chains to find their destiny.
Like the marlin in the current, we push against the tide,
With innovation in our hands and history as our guide.
It means we build the bridges where the gaps were wide and deep,
And plant the seeds of industry for future sons to reap.
Upward is the eagle’s gaze, the lifting of the eye,
To heights of excellence that reach beyond the summer sky.
It is the student in the classroom, the athlete on the track,
The reaching for the highest star and never looking back.
It speaks of moral character, of rising from the dust,
Of building up a government on integrity and trust.
Like the towering Royal Palm that bends but does not break,
We lift our standards higher for the next generation's sake.
Onward is the journey long, the path across the sand,
The perseverance required to cultivate the land.
Though hurricanes may batter us and stormy winds may blow,
The Bahamian spirit keeps the pace, with miles yet to go.
It is the movement of the boat across the banks so wide,
Navigating shifting shoals with the turning of the tide.
It means we do not falter when the road is steep and grim,
But keep the torch of liberty lit brightly at the rim.
Together is the golden cord that binds the seven hundred,
Ensuring that the family of islands is never sundered.
From the bustling streets of Nassau to the quiet Cays so small,
We know that if one brother trips, we answer to the call.
It is the rhythm of the Junkanoo, the drum, cowbell and horn,
A symphony of different lives, in one consensus born.
For no man is an island, and no island stands alone;
In unity, the greatest strength of any race is shown.
"Forward, Upward, Onward, Together"—the chorus rings aloud,
From the elders in the counting house to the children in the crowd.
It is the promise of the morning, the glory of the sun,
The realization of the dream that has only just begun.
Oh, Land of Sunshine, Sea, and Sand, may this your mission be:
To live the motto you have claimed, for all the world to see.