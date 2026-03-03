20th Annual Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival
The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation announces the staging of the annual Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival, marking 20 years in existence. The two-day festival scheduled for 13-14 March is scheduled to take place in George Town, Exuma, at the Regatta Park.
Under the theme, “Celebrating our past, embracing our future”, this year’s festival marks two decades of honouring the vibrant culture, music and traditions of The Bahamas, offering an immersive experience that highlights the spirit of Bahamian heritage. Read more>>
