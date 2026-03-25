Creative Edge Masterclass 2026 Set to Inspire the Next Generation of Creatives

Creative Edge Masterclass 2026
Aspiring and emerging creatives across The Bahamas are invited to elevate their craft at the highly anticipated Creative Edge Masterclass 2026, an immersive and high-energy experience designed to connect participants with industry professionals across multiple creative disciplines.
Scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the University of The Bahamas, the masterclass will bring together talent and expertise from a wide range of fields,including dance, music, theatre, fashion, mixology, visual arts, and interior design.The event begins at 6:30 PM, with attendees encouraged to arrive at 6:00 PM for registration.
Scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the University of The Bahamas, the masterclass will bring together talent and expertise from a wide range of fields,including dance, music, theatre, fashion, mixology, visual arts, and interior design.The event begins at 6:30 PM, with attendees encouraged to arrive at 6:00 PM for registration.