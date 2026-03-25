Agri Expo 2026 is on the Horizon

Agri Expo 2026
Join
us April 10th–12th, 2026 for The Bahamas’ Premier Agricultural Event,
where agriculture, marine resources, culture, and innovation come
together in one dynamic experience.
Visitors can look forward to hands-on backyard farming experiences, hydroponics and livestock masterclasses, marine discovery exhibits, agricultural talks and demonstrations, a marketplace featuring 100+ Bahamian artisans, live culinary showcases by local chefs, Junkanoo rushouts, school bands, and a fun-filled kiddie adventure zone for the entire family.
This is more than an expo; it’s a celebration of food security, innovation, and Bahamian talent.
Stay tuned for more updates via @moamrbahamas.
Ph: 242-427-3520 | 242-397-7400
Food • Farming • Fun
#AgriExpo2026 #HereWeGrow #MOAMRBahamas
Visit The Bahamas' Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources