Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Agri Expo 2026 is on the Horizon

 
Agri Expo 2026

Agri Expo 2026


Join us April 10th–12th, 2026 for The Bahamas’ Premier Agricultural Event, where agriculture, marine resources, culture, and innovation come together in one dynamic experience.

Visitors can look forward to hands-on backyard farming experiences, hydroponics and livestock masterclasses, marine discovery exhibits, agricultural talks and demonstrations, a marketplace featuring 100+ Bahamian artisans, live culinary showcases by local chefs, Junkanoo rushouts, school bands, and a fun-filled kiddie adventure zone for the entire family.

This is more than an expo; it’s a celebration of food security, innovation, and Bahamian talent.

Stay tuned for more updates via @moamrbahamas.

Ph: 242-427-3520 | 242-397-7400

Food • Farming • Fun

#AgriExpo2026 #HereWeGrow #MOAMRBahamas

Visit The Bahamas' Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources


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