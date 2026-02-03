The Lazaretto - UPDATED

The Lazaretto, on Lazaretto Rd., off Carmichael Rd., New Providence, Bahamas. This was a place where those who were afflicted with leprosy were cared for in the early 1900s. I climbed atop a roof and did a sketch looking north(top), then climbed atop another roof and did a sketch looking south(bottom).The term “lazaretto” historically refers to a quarantine station — a place where people (especially sailors) and goods arriving by sea were isolated to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. Quarantine stations were especially prominent in port cities where epidemics of plague, cholera, yellow fever, and other infectious diseases repeatedly threatened populations before the advent of modern medicine. Read updated article>>