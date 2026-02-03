Supreme Court
1896 and 1996: How Two Supreme Court Acts Transformed Bahamian Law
The Bahamas Supreme Court Act of 1896 represents one of the most significant pieces of legislation in the development of our modern legal system. By establishing a unified Supreme Court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters, this Act laid the foundation for consistent, predictable, and professional administration of justice—principles that remain essential to the rule of law today. Understanding the Act requires appreciating why judicial centralization matters, particularly in small island nations operating under the common law tradition. Read full story>>