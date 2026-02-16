Call Out Foolishness
In the bustling square where the voices collide,
Where the ego is loud and the logic has died,
There’s a duty that falls to the brave and the bright,
To stand as a beacon and shine out the light.
For silence is fertile, a soil for the weed,
If we do not confront every dangerous deed.
So lift up your voice, let the clarity ring,
Against every foolish and fraudulent thing.
We live in an age where the fiction is sold,
In whispers of silver and headlines of gold.
The merchant of myths and the weaver of lies
Will look at the truth with disdain in their eyes.
They peddle the rumors, the "facts" they’ve designed,
To poison the well of the innocent mind.
But a citizen knows that the truth is a shield,
And to blatant deception, we never shall yield.
When they speak of the "secret" that nobody knows,
While the shadow of doubt and conspiracy grows,
Don't nod in agreement to keep at the peace,
For that is the way that the follies increase.
Call out the fake news and the data they’ve blurred,
Let the weight of the evidence always be heard.
To make up a story is easy and cheap,
But the harvest of lies is a bitter to reap.
Then look to the streets where the reckless prevail,
Where the sense of the driver is fragile and frail.
The engine is roaring, the phone’s in the hand,
A ton of cold steel at a fool’s command.
They weave through the lanes with a grin on their face,
Treating the highway like some kind of race.
But a life isn't theirs to throw into the wind,
For the laws of physics will never rescind.
And what of the choices made under the sheet,
Where the pulse is a drum and the rhythm is heat?
To gamble with health for a moment of fire,
Is a foolish pursuit of a fleeting desire.
Without the protection, without any care,
They invite a disaster that’s waiting right there.
We must speak of the risks, we must value the breath,
And choose the precaution that fends off the death.
From the heights of the bridge where they dive for a "like,"
To the ledge of the cliff or the path of the spike,
The world has grown hungry for stunts and for shows,
While the logic of safety just withers and goes.
They swallow the Tide pods or climb on the train,
Forfeiting the gift of a functional brain.
But we who are watching, we must intervene,
And point to the wreckage that’s yet to be seen.
Be better informed! Let the study begin,
Let the light of the library enter within.
Check every source and verify the claim,
Before you give power to falsehood and shame.
Be truthful in speech and be careful in stride,
With wisdom as mentor and logic as guide.
For the physical world is a rigorous school,
And it offers no mercy to any such fool.
Conclusion
So stand in your truth with a heart that is bold,
Refusing the copper that’s painted as gold.
Call out the madness, the risk, and the lie,
Under the arch of the wide-reaching sky.
By holding each other to standards of sense,
We build up a future of strong self-defense.
For a world that is honest, and cautious, and wise,
Is a world where the spirit of humanity thrives.