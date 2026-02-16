BREEF: Our first Community Snorkel of the year is here!

BREEF: Our first #communitysnorkel of the year is here!
Join us this Saturday, 21st February 2026 at Saunders Beach, New Providence from 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon for a morning of ocean exploration, learning, and community connection.
Whether you’re brand new to snorkeling or already love being in the water, this is your chance to experience our beautiful marine environment up close. Best of all, it’s FREE, and snorkel gear will be provided!
* Bring your family & friends
* Refillable water bottle
* Reef-safe sun protection
* Positive vibes
Participants must be 8 years or older to snorkel. Community service hours will be provided.
Let’s start the year the best way we know how, in the ocean! See you at Saunders Beach!
#BREEF242 #communitysnorkel #saundersbeach #OceanStewardship #marineconservation #bahamas #protectourreefs
