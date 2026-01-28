Wednesday, January 28, 2026

The Bahamas Dances Odissi: Carlito Catalano

Indian newspaper screenshot featuring Carlito Catalano

Our son Carlito has been featured in the Indian DCN News Epaper today. Read it in their dance column "Rhythms and More".
 
Congratulations again son. You make us all very proud.
 
