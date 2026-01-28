For Colored Girls - A Powerful Stage Experience You Don’t Want to Miss

For Colored Girls
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf
An emotionally charged story about love, heartbreak, healing, and strength.
Jan 30 & 31 – 8PM | Feb 1 – 4PM
$30 | 18+
Regency Theatre, Grand Bahama
Tickets available online
Or purchase in person at Baha Gala (Rayvin Mall) & DeGregory Fine Foods (Seahorse Plaza)
This powerful stage production is coming
to Regency Theatre in Grand Bahama and you do not want to miss it!
