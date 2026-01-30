Newsband - Carlito Catalano: Dancing Odissi Across Oceans
Our son Carlito makes the news again! Featured in an interview in Newsband, another newspaper in India. Well done son. We love you. 💗
From the verandas of The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas to international Odissi stages, Carlito Catalano's journey is one of devotion, resilience, and cultural bridge-building. As the sole practitioner of Indian classical dance in his homeland, this artist has turned solitary passion into a global pursuit.
