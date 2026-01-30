Call for Submissions for Short Tales 2026

Shakespeare in Paradise is once again looking for new plays for Short Tales 2026, a series of new short plays to premiere at our eighteenth festival.
Plays should be new, original works.
Plays should be no longer than 8-12 minutes in length. If you're using standard playscript format, this will give a rough running time of a minute a page, which means that your scripts should be about 10 pages long.
Casts should involve no more than 3 actors. One-person
plays are welcome! And of course, you can have more than 3 characters
if you write a play in which actors play more than one role.
Send your scripts as email attachments by clicking the button below.