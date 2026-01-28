Manners and Respect Will Take You Around the World
In the bustling streets of a neon town,
Or where the golden sun goes down
In quiet fields of emerald green,
A silent power moves unseen.
It is not gold, nor silver rare,
Nor jewels that wealthy monarchs wear;
It is the grace of how we stand,
A bridge that spans from land to land.
For though the tongues we speak may change,
And customs seem both new and strange,
A common thread binds every shore:
The kindness we can all outpour.
The "magic words" are keys of light
That turn the darkness into bright.
A simple "Please" can open gates
That have been locked by iron weights.
And "Thank you" is the softest song
To right a day that’s going wrong.
When errors fall, as they often do,
A "Sorry" brings the heart to view;
It heals the rift and mends the tear,
And clears the tension from the air.
"Excuse me" is the gentle plea
To honor shared humanity.
Respect is not a heavy crown,
But laying self-importance down.
It’s honoring the elder’s face,
The wisdom etched in time and space.
It’s seeing those who serve our food,
With patience and with gratitude.
The porter, clerk, or passing guest—
Each soul deserves our very best.
For when we treat the humble well,
We cast a warm and lasting spell;
The world reflects the light we give,
In every city where we live.
In boardrooms where the deals are made,
And global plans are carefully laid,
The sharpest mind may miss the prize
If arrogance is in their eyes.
For technical skill is but a start,
It lacks the rhythm of the heart.
But one who moves with quiet poise,
Above the ego and the noise,
Who listens well and values all,
Is one who will not likely fall.
Professionalism, clear and bright,
Is courtesy in business light;
It builds a rapport strong and deep,
A promise that a friend will keep.
The norms may shift from East to West,
Put every traveler to the test.
A bow, a nod, a firm embrace,
Depend upon the time and place.
But deep beneath the outward sign,
The core remains a thing divine:
To show the world you truly care,
In every breath and every prayer.
It isn’t just a set of rules,
The rigid drills of ancient schools;
It’s empathy, the golden soul,
That makes a fractured world feel whole.
So travel far and travel wide,
With good intentions as your guide.
Your manners are the currency
That sets the spirit truly free.
They’ll take you through the desert sand,
To mountains high and coastal strand.
No border wall can keep at bay
The one who has a kind word to say.
Respect will lead you by the hand,
A citizen of every land;
For kindness is the global tongue,
The greatest song that’s ever sung.