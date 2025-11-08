Shirley Hall Bass Foundation
Professional Training & Cultural Exchange
Carlito Catalano's "Homeward" Journey
A Cross-Cultural Artistic Achievement
Carlito Catalano, a dedicated Bahamian dancer specializing in Odissi classical Indian dance, recently completed a transformative artistic journey with his performance at the University of Chicago's Logan Center. His three-part collaboration with Mandala Arts Chicago explored themes of slavery, migration, and civil rights through the powerful lens of cross-cultural dance. Read full story>
