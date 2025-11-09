Block Out the World
I woke up this morning, already annoyed,
The universe seemed personally employed
To test my patience, steal my peace,
And never, ever grant release.
My coffee machine made a sound like a goat,
The toaster smoked, the Wi-Fi wrote:
“Error detected, try again later.”
I swear technology’s a secret traitor.
My phone’s got 98 unread chats,
All group messages — no thanks for that.
Half of them memes, the rest “urgent news,”
From someone’s aunt with conspiracy views.
I’m late for work — surprise, surprise,
A traffic jam where hope just dies.
One lane closed for “road repairs,”
Been that way six months, who cares?
By noon I’m fried like office snacks,
Email chains and mental cracks.
Boss says, “Circle back, ASAP!”
I smile and nod — but inwardly nap.
Then Sharon from HR swings by my seat,
Her “team-building game” cannot be beat.
“Let’s all share gratitude!” she beams.
Lady, my gratitude’s out of steam.
Lunch break’s chaos — soup on my shirt,
A pigeon judged me. My soul hurts.
I tried to meditate, closed my eyes,
But my brain screamed, “Don’t even try.”
Bills on the table, dishes piled high,
Deadlines circling like vultures in the sky.
Every to-do list’s a taunting scroll,
Each checkbox draining out my soul.
So you know what? I’m making a plan,
Not a grown-up, responsible one — oh man.
I’m buying snacks, some fuzzy socks,
And barricading doors with Netflix blocks.
I’ll turn my phone to “Do Not Disturb,”
Pretend the outside world’s absurd.
No news, no drama, no small talk dread,
Just snacks and me — and my lumpy bed.
The bills can wait, the chores can chill,
The world can spin without my will.
If chaos knocks, I’ll play it cool,
I’ll hide beneath my blanket-fort rule.
I’ll wear pajamas all day long,
Eat cereal wrong, and belt out songs.
No meetings, no shoes, no fake delight,
Just pure, unfiltered “leave me, all right!"
I’ll block out the world with style and grace,
Wearing a big smile on my face.
A bowl of chips, my comfort crown,
Streaming nonsense till I drown.
Because sometimes peace isn’t deep or grand,
It’s a nap you didn’t plan.
It’s zoning out with zero guilt,
Letting your castle of chaos tilt.
So when things get rough, and life’s absurd,
And every emotion’s slightly slurred,
Do what I do — don’t overthink.
Block out the world — before you start to drink.
Turn off the noise, unhook, unwind,
Let stillness mess with your frantic mind.
Because truth be told, it’s kind of divine,
To say: “No thanks — today’s mine.”
So cheers to the rebels, the ones who bail,
Who ghost the world when stress prevails.
We’ll rise again — but not today,
Today’s a me-shaped getaway.
So if life’s a circus, I’m out of the tent,
No apologies, no energy spent.
I’m in my fort, my comfort curled,
Do not disturb — I’ve blocked out the world.