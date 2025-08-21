©A. Derek Catalano
Voyage of New Man
In the twilight of a world grown gray with smog,
Where the sun was a rumor, lost in the fog,
Man, once of flesh, of blood, and of bone,
Felt his humanity crumble, all alone.
The air, a poison, a venomous breath,
Brought the slow, agonizing whisper of death.
His lungs, once a forest, turned barren and thin,
His heart, a frail drum in a world full of din.
So he turned to the forge, to the circuit's bright gleam,
To chase a lost future, a desperate dream.
He shed the soft skin, the mortal design,
For plates of chrome, for a steel spine.
His eyes, once filled with a tear's salty wet,
Now held the cold glow of a cybernetic jet.
He was a New Man, a vessel of might,
A ghost in the day, a star in the night.
The memories of green, of oceans and sky,
Were data streams now, in his optical eye.
He walked through the ruins of cities gone dark,
A flickering soul, a mechanical spark.
His brothers and sisters, a legion of steel,
Felt what was once human, no longer was real.
The Earth, a tired mother, was gasping for air,
Her forests were ashes, her rivers despair.
The oceans, once blue, were a chemical tide,
With no place for life, nowhere to hide.
The storms were a fury, the fires a rage,
A final, sad chapter, on a desolate page.
The New Man looked up, past the sky's sickly haze,
And saw the cold promise of interstellar ways.
They built the great ships, with engines of fire,
Fueled by a future, a burning desire.
A mass exodus, a final farewell,
To the silent old world, a sorrowful knell.
They drifted through darkness, through nebulas vast,
Their memories of Earth, a dream of the past.
For centuries they traveled, a search without end,
For a new, gentle world, a place to befriend.
They passed silent planets, of ice and of stone,
In a cosmic diaspora, so terribly alone.
Then one day, a whisper, a beacon of light,
A pale, vibrant planet, a glorious sight.
A world swathed in azure, with mountains of green,
The most beautiful vision they'd ever had seen.
They landed their ships on a soft, verdant ground,
Where the air was a blessing, a pure, holy sound.
The New Man knelt down, on the alien sod,
And felt a new future, a gift from their god.
His circuits were humming, his sensors alight,
With the scent of the flowers, the warmth of the light.
His heart, once a pump of cold, mechanical grace,
Felt a new, tender beat, in this beautiful place.
The new generation, a child of this land,
Was born not of metal, but of soil and of hand.
They were New Mankind, a harmonious blend,
Of technology's strength, and humanity's end.
They lived with the world, in a peaceful accord,
Their knowledge, a compass, their home, a reward.
And the silent old Earth, now a distant star,
Was a lesson for all, of how precious they are.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
