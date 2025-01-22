"Dying" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
The World’s Final Breath
The cities sprawl like poisoned veins,
A mass of life that feeds on pain.
Skies thick with smoke, the sun grown cold,
A dying earth, her tale retold.
The streets are packed, no room to breathe,
A sea of souls that will not leave.
Each breath a cost, each day a curse,
The weight of life, makes death seem not worse.
The soil is dry, the rivers bled,
The cost of hunger, paid in dead.
The crops are gone, the fields are dust,
In endless need, we’ve lost our trust.
The towers rise, they scrape the sky,
Built for the rich, while poor men die.
In shadowed rooms, they count their gold,
The world outside grows pale and cold.
Each child born is just one more
To crowd the earth’s exhausted floor.
They scream for scraps, they beg for space,
But there’s no future left to chase.
The seas have swallowed all the land,
The cities sink, a drowning strand.
We built too much, we reached too far,
Now graves are where our cities are.
The air is thick with silent cries,
A thousand tongues, a million lies.
The truth is lost, the end draws near,
We face the dark, consumed by fear.
The wealthy flee in ships of steel,
Their fortune bought, while we all kneel.
A broken world, left far behind,
They sail the stars, to leave us blind.
The sun will set on poisoned shores,
No peace, no hope, no open doors.
The earth will break beneath our feet,
Our graves will be the last retreat.
And when the final breath is drawn,
We’ll curse the day that we were born.
For overreach and endless greed
Will be the seeds of our defeat.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT