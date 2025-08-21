Bahamians Debut Amazon Film tomorrow August 22nd, 2025

From The Bahamas and Florida to Amazon: Deon Gibson’s The Pages of My Heart Streams Globally August 22
Caribbean Talent Takes Center Stage in Award-Winning Drama Featuring Geneva Maccarone and JaQuay “Dasquai” Adderley
TAMPA, FL — After years of perseverance, delays, and creative transformation, Bahamian-born, Florida-based filmmaker Deon Gibson is celebrating a major breakthrough as his film The Pages of My Heart makes its global debut on Amazon Prime Video this August 22, 2025.
The emotional, award-winning drama — led by A Madea Homecoming star Geneva Maccarone and executive produced by Bahamian entertainer JaQuay “Dasquay” Adderley — marks a powerful moment for Caribbean creatives in global cinema.
“We had shot most of the film,” said Gibson. “But it still felt like something was missing. I called Dasquay because I knew we needed balance — and it turned out to be the best creative decision we made.”
Originally released in the festival circuit in 2023, The Pages of My Heart won Best Supporting Actress at the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival, and later earned Best Feature Film, Best Actress, and Best Director at the Sunshine City Film Festival.
The film was shot across the Tampa Bay area, with deep Bahamian roots in casting, costuming, and production. Gibson brought in Kache Knowles of I Is A Bahamian Bey for costume design and Earlene Camille of Casting Call Bahamas to help cast authentic Caribbean faces.
“We could’ve hired crew in Florida,” said Gibson, “but I wanted this to reflect the richness of Bahamian creativity. This was a chance to showcase homegrown talent on a global stage.”
Lead actress Geneva Maccarone shared her pride in representing both her hometown and her heart in this performance: “As a Tampa native, I’m very proud that this film was shot locally, showcasing our beautiful city and the talent we have here which often gets overlooked compared to markets like LA, New York, or Atlanta,” she said. “This film is incredibly special to me because I relate to my character, Aaliyah, in many ways.
Winning an award for a role I connect with on such a deep level is both humbling and validating. I hope this film inspires people to step outside of their comfort zones and never give up on their dreams or on love.”
Before this moment, Gibson’s tested everything he had, noting it took four years to complete due to a storm of challenges — including a lack of funding, changing cinematographers, and even surviving a hurricane during production.
“There were so many moments I thought it wouldn’t happen,” Gibson admitted. “We had to stop, recut, find new people… But even when things got delayed, I believed in what we were building. I want other filmmakers, especially Caribbean ones, to know that your beginning doesn’t have to be perfect,” Gibson said. “Your story can still grow. You just have to start and stay with it.”
For Dasquay, the opportunity to co-produce and act in a film headed to Amazon Prime Video represents a creative and cultural milestone.
“Something that once felt completely out of reach is now standing right in front of me,” he said. “Just finishing a film is worth celebrating. But seeing it go to Amazon? That’s massive — not just for me, but for Bahamian creatives everywhere.”
He encouraged Bahamians to seize the opportunity because they don’t know what may lie ahead. “Take the chance even if you’re afraid, he said. “Sometimes your ‘yes’ will lead to something bigger than you imagined.”
With The Pages of My Heart ready to reach global audiences, Gibson is already looking ahead. His next goal? To shoot the third installment of the series in The Bahamas — and he’s inviting more Caribbean creatives to get involved. “We’ve already done so much with limited resources,” Gibson said. “But I’m looking forward to what happens when we take it home — and go even bigger.”
Gibson is now accepting submissions from actors, stylists, musicians, and other creatives interested in working on future productions. Fans and professionals alike are encouraged to follow his official website and Instagram for updates.
Arthia Nixon
Publicist | Media Liaison
Whatsapp: 404-447-0476
E: thianixon@gmail.com
ambassadoragencypr@gmail.com
Publicist | Media Liaison
Whatsapp: 404-447-0476
E: thianixon@gmail.com
ambassadoragencypr@gmail.com