Monday, August 25, 2025

The Dawning of Neurachem

 

Circle of Dust - Neurachem
 
 

Neurachem in Altered Carbon


What it is:
A high-end genetic modification or cybernetic implant that alters the brain's send/receive thresholds, allowing for faster information processing and signal transmission. 

Its effects:
It increases blood flow, speeds up reflexes, and improves sensory perception.

How it's used:
Military-grade neurachem is used in "combat sleeves" for soldiers, while a less potent version can be a general enhancement.

Context:
It's a form of advanced augmentation that, along with mental conditioning, makes soldiers and spies more effective by enhancing their mental and physical capabilities.
 
Related poem: AI Man Is Coming
