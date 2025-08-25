The Dawning of Neurachem

Circle of Dust - Neurachem
Neurachem in Altered Carbon
What it is:
A high-end genetic modification or cybernetic implant that alters the brain's send/receive thresholds, allowing for faster information processing and signal transmission.
Its effects:
It increases blood flow, speeds up reflexes, and improves sensory perception.
How it's used:
Military-grade neurachem is used in "combat sleeves" for soldiers, while a less potent version can be a general enhancement.
Context:
It's a form of advanced augmentation that, along with mental conditioning, makes soldiers and spies more effective by enhancing their mental and physical capabilities.
