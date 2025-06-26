Think Before You Act
The world it spins, a rapid pace,
With choices given, time and space.
A hurried word, a swift retort,
Can leave a wound, or cut things short.
For impulse often takes the lead,
And plants a most unwelcome seed.
A thought unexamined, sharp and quick,
Can cause a sorrow, make you sick.
Consider well, before you leap,
The promises you sow and reap.
Each action taken, small or grand,
Leaves footprints on the shifting sand.
Will kindness bloom, or anger flare?
Will bridges mend, or rip and tear?
The power's yours, a potent key,
To shape the person you will be.
When tempers rise, and passions burn,
A moment's pause, a vital turn.
Breathe deep, allow the heat to cool,
Before you break a sacred rule.
For words once spoken, deeds once done,
Cannot be easily outrun.
They linger long, a whispered trace,
And etch themselves upon your face.
Look inward now, a steady gaze,
Through winding paths and misty haze.
What drives this urge, this sudden plea?
What hidden motive sets you free
Or binds you tight in unseen chains,
As ego whispers, doubt sustains?
Self-awareness, soft and low,
Helps seeds of wisdom truly grow.
Envision clearly, what's to gain?
Avoid the sorrow, shun the pain.
Promote the good, the kind, the true,
In all you say, in all you do.
A mindful step, a reasoned choice,
Will amplify a joyful voice.
For better outcomes, strong and bright,
Begin with thinking, day and night.
So halt the rush, the fleeting whim,
Before the consequences dim
The light within, the path ahead.
Let wisdom be your guiding thread.
For in that space, that quiet pause,
You master life, and mend its flaws.
Think well, think deep, before you act,
And build a future, fully stacked
With peace and purpose, strong and bold,
A story waiting to unfold.