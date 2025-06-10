"Defuse the Situation" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Defuse the Situation
A tempest brews, a lightning flash,
Two wills collide, a sudden crash.
Voices rise, a heated fray,
As reason threatens to give way.
But in this storm, a guiding star,
A whispered plea, however far,
To “Defuse the Situation” now,
And soothe the furrowed, angry brow.
First, breathe, dear soul, let impulse cease,
Invite within a quiet peace.
Though anger sparks, and tensions mount,
Let not your passions freely fount.
For words unbridled, sharp and keen,
Can cut and wound, unseen, unheard, unseen.
So speak with calm, a steady tone,
A gentle breeze, on seeds of reason sown.
Respect the other, though they rage,
And turn a new, untroubled page.
Their pain, their fear, their point of view,
May hold a truth, both deep and true.
A listening ear, a softened gaze,
Can part the clouds of stormy days.
“I hear your words,” let stillness say,
“Though disagree, I will not stray
From courtesy’s unyielding might,
To dim the darkness, bring the light.”
Then, if the air remains so thick,
A subtle backward step, quick.
Create a space, a breathing room,
To dissipate the rising gloom.
Not flight, but wisdom, understanding deep,
That sometimes distance we must keep.
For closer quarters, charged and tight,
Can fuel the flames of bitter fight.
A moment’s pause, a fresh perspective found,
On calmer, surer, common ground.
And as the fervor starts to wane,
A bridge to build, to ease the strain.
Seek compromise, a common aim,
To cool the heat, to quench the flame.
What can be given, what received?
A win-win path, to be believed.
No victor crowned, no vanquished low,
But mutual gain, for peace to grow.
A shared solution, fairly wrought,
A better outcome, truly bought.
For in this giving, taking part,
We mend the tears within the heart.
No harm, no injury, the steadfast goal,
To keep each spirit strong and whole.
For violence leaves a lasting scar,
And pushes harmony too far.
So let compassion lead the way,
And guide us to a brighter day.
For every conflict, bravely met,
With wisdom, grace, and no regret,
Builds stronger bonds, a gentler hand,
A kinder, more connected land.
A tapestry of peace unfurled,
A better, brighter, hopeful world.
Where differences are understood,
And all humanity is good.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
